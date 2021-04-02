Historic development projects going on in Punjab: SACM

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said work is ongoing on historic development project in the province. The SACM took to Twitter and said the projects include two new canals, seven economic zones, twelve hospitals and as many universities, 1000-kilometer long farm-to-market roads, school libraries and science labs. Firdous Ashiq Awan said all families will be provided health insurance worth over seven lac rupees. She termed the projects as unprecedented.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further added that the former corrupt chief minister only focused on showoff and the projects which were started in the past were not to facilitate public and have become only a burden on the nation in the form of debts.













