Bitcoin jumps to $58,912 as Goldman Sachs embraces cryptos

The major cryptocurrencies continued upward trend on Thursday as PayPal, Visa and some banking powerhouse have started embracing cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 1.11 percent to reach $58,912. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1.1 trillion. Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) gained 6.34 percent to reach $1,928. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $222 billion. Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) price gained 5.53 percent to reach $315. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $48.8 billion after this increase. However, the price of Tether (USDT) shed 0.02 percent to reach $1. The market capitalisation of the USTD stands at $40.8 billion after this decrease. It is pertinent to mention that banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs is close to offering its first investment vehicles for bitcoin and other digital assets to clients of its private wealth management group. According to a report, the bank aims to begin offering investments in the emerging asset class in the second quarter of the year.













