US resumes calls to Saudi as OPEC+ debates increase or rollover

The United States said in call with Saudi Arabia that energy should be kept affordable for consumers, as the administration of President Joe Biden resumed the practice of his predecessor Donald Trump who contacted OPEC’s leader before key meetings.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter she had a call with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman.

“We reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable sources of energy for consumers,” Granholm said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a group known as OPEC+, have been cutting output by almost 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and reduce oversupply. In addition, Saudi Arabia has made an extra 1 million bpd voluntary cut.

Heading into the meeting, OPEC+ delegates had said the producers would likely keep most of those cuts in place. But the mood has changed in the past 24 hours and the group is now deliberating whether to roll over current cuts or raise output, three OPEC+ sources said. The increase could amount to 0.5 million bpd, two sources said.