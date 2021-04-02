Punjab Govt to secure 1million doses of Coronavirus vaccine: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced to earmark Rs 1.5 billion for the purchase of one million doses of corona vaccine.

Talking to the media at the vaccination centre established at Greater Iqbal Park LDA Sports Complex, CM stated that four lakh persons had been vaccinated so far and announced to gradually extend the scope of coronavirus vaccination drive.

The CM assured that the provision of vaccination dozes from the federal government was being also ensured and more vaccination centres were being set up in Lahore which will increase the total number centres to 127 in Punjab.

The CM said corona was spreading rapidly as the government had been giving attention to seven major cities with more than 12 per cent positive rate. An effective lockdown had been imposed in these cities.

He appealed to the citizens to wear face masks and said the government did not want the industry to be affected.

The government wanted to move ahead while ensuring a balance between the corona restrictions and the business activities, he said, adding that the government did not want to bother the citizens rather it was protecting their health.

If the citizens would follow SOPs, the early elimination of coronavirus would be possible, he added.

The CM noted that notice has been taken on the issue of disappearance of corona doses in Services Hospital and its wastage in Mozang Hospital and added that MS Mozang Hospital had been suspended. Inquiry had been ordered and facts would be shared with the media after the investigation, he added while replying to another question.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar inaugurated an ambulance service for vaccination of elderly citizens and the physically challenged persons at their homes. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities, being provided for vaccination of elderly citizens.