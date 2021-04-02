Maryam not barred from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz has not been barred from travelling abroad, if she chooses to. Former Punjab law minister, answering a question on whether Maryam Nawaz will go abroad or not, he said “People go abroad and then come back to their country.” He said the PML-N vice president “has special expertise” in dealing with those who are “imposed” on the people — an indirect dig at the government. Commenting on rising speculation of the PML-N leader going abroad, Sanaullah said: “Everyone goes abroad and then comes back to his/her country. If Maryam Nawaz had to go abroad to meet relatives or for any other matter, it isn’t like she is forbidden to do so,” he said. He said Maryam will remain associated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for as long as its struggle continues to “dethrone” the current government. Meanwhile, reacting to Sanaullah’s comments, PTI leader and Punjab minister Fayyaz Chohan said “Maryam Nawaz’s drama to seek medical treatment abroad has begun with the arrival of Dr Adnan [to Pakistan],” Chohan said “Maryam’s tweets and Dr Adnan’s syringes” had deteriorated Nawaz Sharif’s health. “Now the same Dr Adnan will treat Maryam Nawaz for her low platelets count,” he said, mocking the PML-N vice president. He claimed the PML-N leader is looking to flee to London after the PDM’s defeat in the Senate. Chohan said none will be afforded an NRO till Pakistan’s looted wealth is brought back to the country.













