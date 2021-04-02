CFO JWD sugar mills gets interim bail in sugar scam

A banking court on Thursday granted interim bail to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) JWD Sugar Mills, Rana Naseem Ahmed, in the sugar scam and money laundering charges.

Rana Naseem Ahmed moved the banking court after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team probing the sugar scam registered a case against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and him.

The JWD CFO pleaded innocent before the court in his plea and added he has nothing to do with the hike in sugar price. The court after hearing arguments reserved its decision.

Later, banking court Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan, while granting interim bail to Rana Naseem, ordered him to submit a surety bond of Rs0.5 million. The court has also barred FIA from arresting the accused.

On Wednesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and two other family members in sugar scandal and money laundering charges. FIA Lahore registered cases against CEO of JWD Sugar Mills, Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and his son-in-law in the sugar scam.

“The probe found that the company’s chief Rana Naseem acted as main aide and made over 600 million rupees transactions from JWD’s accounts”.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed details of 392 more benami accounts of the sugar mafia from the WhatsApp groups of the satta mafia, sources told TLTP.

Overall transactions worth Rs6 billion were conducted from the benami accounts. The FIA has seized the amount in the accounts. The seized amount was earned from the satta on the sugar, the sources added.

Furthermore, the agency has gained a record of 1,000 WhatsApp groups of the sugar satta mafia from across the country. The evidence of the involvement of more than 30 sugar mills of Punjab has also been collected by the investigation team.