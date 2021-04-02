Tribute paid to Rashdi on 39th death anniversary

Glowing tributes were paid to internationally-acclaimed historian, scholar, journalist, and biographer Pir Hussam-ud-din Shah Rashidi on his 39th death anniversary at his graveside within the boundary of the mausoleum of Makhdoom Muhammad Hashim Thattvi here at Makli on Thursday.

After commemorating his academic and literary services, a delegation of Sindhi Language authority led by Dr. Mohammad Ali Manjhi, members of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Thatta, and journalists of district Thatta laid floral wreaths on the grave.

Later, Sindh Language authority delegation and Sindhi Adabi Sangat shared their views about the literary contributions of Hussamudin Shah Rashdi and paid him glowing tributes after laying a wreath on his grave.

Addressing the participants, Renowned Historian and Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Mohammad Ali Manjhi said that Pir Hussam-ud-din Shah had no parallel in the field of literature. Mr. Manjhi Further said that he was a scholar of high repute who translated Persian literature in Sindh and had a strong command over different languages of the world.

Highlighting Rashdi’s contributions, Ramzan Memon Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat said Rshdi disclosed concealed facts about Sindh’s history and introduced Sindhi literature to the World. He authored books and articles about the history of Thatta as well, he added.

Veteran Journalist Muhammad Iqbal Khuwaja called him a precious asset of Sindh who rendered lifelong services in the field of literature and added that he had a heartfelt affiliation with Thatta.

Hussam-ud-din Shah Rashdi was born and brought up in Larkana but according to his will, he was laid to rest in the courtyard of the Shrine of Makhdom Mohammad Hashim Thattavi that is situated at some distance from the historic Makli Graveyard.

He had authored, edited, and translated about 50 books, columns, and other literary material related to history, Islam, geography, poetry, etc, in Sindhi, Urdu, Persian, English, and other languages. He passed away on 1st April 1982 at the age of 71.

This year, however no official celebrations took place owing to the new restrictions placed by the Sindh Government, following a spike in Coronavirus cases.