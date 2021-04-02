Rise in Corona related deaths matter of concern for all: Ch. Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that more than six thousands deaths due to Corona in Punjab and continuous rise in Corona related deaths is a matter of concern for all. He said that negligence in following SOPs cannot be tolerated and those violating the SOPs will be dealt strictly, adding that hospitals will not be able to tackle the load if the violation continues. He urged all the citizens to comply with the SOPs.

He was talking to Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman called on him at Governor’s House Lahore on Thursday and briefed him about setting up vaccination centers and the steps taken to curb Coronavirus third wave.

Appreciating the efforts of Commissioner Lahore Division for containing the spread of Coronavirus, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government is utilizing all its resources to protect the citizens from Coronavirus and to vaccinate them in phases. He said that the services of doctors and healthcare staff working on the frontline in this challenging time are commendable. It is incumbent upon all citizens to comply with the SOPs in order to prevent Coronavirus cases spike.

Governor Punjab said that those citizens who are violating Coronavirus SOPs are not only risking their own lives, but the lives of others, adding that the government is making all-out efforts to protect lives and livelihoods of people in these challenging times. He maintained that the citizens are urged to cooperate by wearing masks, observing social distancing and following the SOPs.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the rise in Coronavirus cases is quite alarming and the government’s measures including smart lockdown are for the safety of citizens from this deadly virus. He said that it is high time that all citizens including the business community and traders should strictly follow the SOPs otherwise Coronavirus situation can be very disastrous for the country.

Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that implementation of government SOPs is being ensured at all levels in Lahore to prevent corona spike. “I am visiting various places in the city daily to ensure the implementation of all measures,” adding that strict action is being taken against those violating the SOPs. The Commissioner said further that registration of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 for Corona Vaccination has been started from March 30 and citizens are being vaccinated in a completely transparent manner and the process of vaccination is now being expedited.