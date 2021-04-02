Doctors urge Larkana residents to get vaccinated against measles

The doctors of the Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI), Sindh, on Thursday urged the residents of Larkana district to get their children vaccinated against measles.

Addressing the media at a local press club Dr. Ikram Sultan of EPI said owing to to fear of an outbreak of measles, a massive awareness campaign has been launched during which all the parents will be convinced to vaccinate their children at the nearby vaccination centres as a preventive measure to save their kids from this disease.

During the press conference Dr Sultan was accompanied by Larkana DHO Dr. Abdul Hameed Soomro, Dr. Waqar Soomro, Dr. Wasim Mahar, Dr. Sunil Raja of UNICEF, Dr. Saira Zaidi and Dr. Rukhsana Narejo.

Dr Sultan said the drive has been initiated on the directives of Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Provincial Health & Population Welfare Minister, for which they have already visited Jacobabad, Kashmore, Dadu and now Larkana.

In reply to a question, Dr. Ikram claimed that over 4000 vaccinators are working in the entire Larkana district who travel to far flung and remote areas of the district to discharge their legal and moral duties for vaccinating children at their doorsteps to save them from several dangerous diseases. He urged civil society and media persons to spread the message so that children could be vaccinated properly to save their precious lives.

DHO Dr. Hameed Soomro claimed that every child is being vaccinated in every village of all Union Councils and Union Committees of the district adding we have also started vaccination centres for prevention of COVID-19.

He said all those people who are above 50 years old should send a message to 1166 helpline mentioning their CNIC number to get themselves registered, following which a reply is received which mentions the date of vaccination and name of the relevant centre where he/she will be vaccinated against COVID-19. He said such Centres have been opened at Larkana, Bakrani and Naundero for the benefit of the residents.