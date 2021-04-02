Int’l community must continue to monitor situation in IIOJK: FO Spokesperson

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said that the international community must continue to closely monitor the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIIOJK) and urge India to respect its international obligations.

“Pakistan remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights, in line with our national legal framework and international obligations,” he said in response to media queries on the recent US State Department Human Rights Report.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson mentioned that a series of legislative, administrative and policy measures as well as institutional reforms had been introduced in the country with special focus on vulnerable groups, to ensure the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by all Pakistani citizens. “The Report’s findings of the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK and the culture of impunity prevailing there, echoes the concerns of the UN human rights machinery especially the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders and others,” he added.

Pakistan believed that the global human rights agenda was better served through constructive engagement and by following the principles of objectivity and non-politicization, the Spokesperson remarked.