Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2 April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 88140 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 102800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 2 April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 102800 Rs. 94233 Rs. 89950 Rs. 77100 per 10 Gram Rs. 88140 Rs. 80794 Rs. 77123 Rs. 66105 per Gram Gold Rs. 8814 Rs. 8079 Rs. 7712 Rs. 6611

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today's gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.