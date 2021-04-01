Historic developmental projects underway in Punjab: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, historic projects are on going in Punjab for the development of the province.

The SACM announced on Twitter that these projects include new canals, economic zones, hospitals and new universities. Other than that 1000 km farm to market roads, school libraries and science labs also included.

وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار کی زیر قیادت پنجاب میں تاریخ ساز ترقیاتی منصوبوں پر کام جاری ہے: دو نئی نہریں(جلالپور کینال سسٹم، تھل کینال سسٹم-چوبارہ سیکشن)، 7 اکنامک زونز،12نئے ہسپتال، 12 نئی یونیورسٹیز،1ہزار کلومیٹر فارم ٹو مارکیٹ روڈز، 1ہزارسکول لائبریرز

1/2 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 1, 2021

Awan said that twelve new universities and and as many hospitals will be established in the region. Apart from that the projects include seven new economic zones to facilitate the economy of the region.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said all families will be provided health insurance worth over seven lac rupees. She termed the projects as unprecedented.

Criticizing the former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said that the projects started by the previous government became burden for the nation form of debt instead of public convenience.