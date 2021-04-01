Local LPG price decreases by Rs 166.33 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of April. According to the notification, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 166.33 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms. After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 1,718.59 during April, which was available at Rs1,884.92 in March. Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 145,643.23 for April.The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 159,738.70 during March.The new price would be effective from April 1.













