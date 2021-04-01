Guidelines being revised for E&P companies’ training fund

The government is in process of revising the guidelines to ensure more effective utilization of E&P companies’ training fund in skill development of the petroleum sector workforce and carrying out educational activities in surrounding localities of their respective oil and gas producing fields.

“Recently, the Petroleum Division has constituted a committee under Special Secretary for developing a plan to utilize the Training Fund,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said a comprehensive utilization plan was being developed so that the desired objectives of the training fund could be achieved. Accordingly, he said, “The revision of existing Training Fund Guidelines, including preparation of a training plan for employees of Petroleum Division and Provinces, and a Youth Development Programme to provide scholarships and internships for local inhabitants, is in process.”

As per the Petroleum Exploration & Production (E&P) Policy 2012, the official said, the companies were bound for capacity building of their employees and imparting training to concerned government officials at the federal and provincial level.

Besides, he said, the companies were required to provide internships/scholarships and training to local inhabitants in different institutions, as per the guidelines issued by the Petroleum Division from time to time.