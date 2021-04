Pakistan successfully concludes first-ever 3-tranche capital market transaction: Hammad

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan successfully concluded its first-ever three-tranche capital market transaction on Tuesday. In a tweet, the minister said that with five, ten and thirty years Eurobonds at 6 percent 7.375 percent and 8.875percent, leading global investors showed great confidence in our country’s economy and future outlook.”Pakistan has very successfully concluded its first ever 3-tranche capital market transaction yesterday. With 5, 10 and 30 year Eurobonds at 6%, 7.375% and 8.875%, leading global investors showed great confidence in our country’s economy and future outlook,” the federal minister tweeted.