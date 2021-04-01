PBF to register its serious concerns regarding election issue with AIBA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has decided to approach the International Boxing Association (AIBA), once again, regarding its elections held on January 24, 2021. It is pertinent to mention that the AIBA has not accepted the elections held by the PBF on January 24, which resulted in two factions emerging. In a letter addressed to both the groups — one headed by Khalid Mahmood as president of the federation and the other led by Muhammad Jahangir Riaz — the AIBA raised objections over the breaching of some constitutional clauses while holding the elections. The AIBA also offered the warring groups to establish an ad-hoc commission of the PBF with the mandate to hold new elections of the governing bodies. And both parties are requested to jointly nominate two members of this commission within 15 days whereas the chair will be appointed by the AIBA. “Should the parties fail to nominate jointly two members to the ad-hoc commission, the AIBA will do it without further consultations with the parties. Please note that the members of the ad hoc commission shall not participate in the new elections,” AIBA president Umar Kremlev wrote in the letter to both the parties.

A General Council meeting of the PBF held its virtual meeting at WAPDA House Lahore here on Wednesday under Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain, the PBF chairman. “The AIBA’s decision was deliberated in depth. The General Council while confirming the minutes of the Elective General Council meeting held on 24th January 2021 strongly condemned the misleading and fraudulent representation by Muhammad Jahangir Riaz on behalf of the PBF. The members expressed strongest concerns over illegal intrusion into the affairs by a foreigner and cited it as a direct breach of the mandate of a National Sports Federation of Pakistan,” said PBF secretary general Lt Col (r) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung yesterday.

Muzammil Hussain assured the house that the PBF, with the patronage of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Pakistan and Government of Pakistan, would continue to operate and defend its autonomy and mandate. “It was unanimously decided that the PBF should once again register its concerns with the AIBA. The house further unanimously decided to take all necessary measures to protect the authority and autonomy of the Pakistan Boxing Federation by taking up the matter with all relevant national and international forums,” said Ijaz Tung.

In the context of the forthcoming 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan, the General Council approved the plan for training of pugilists and refresher course for referees and judges to make this event a great success both in term of conduct and performance. It was also decided that all the boxing activities would be stopped and operational activities would be conducted in a manner prescribed by the government.