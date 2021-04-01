Sheikha Latifa visits Art Dubai 2021

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, today visited the 14th edition of Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading art fair.

Sheikha Latifa toured the art fair’s purpose-built venue at the Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which this year is featuring 50 leading contemporary and modern galleries from 31 countries. With a particular focus on artists from the Middle East and the Global South, the fair’s gallery halls as well as its curated large-scale sculpture park, showcases a diverse selection of artworks, artists, and practices, mirroring the multicultural nature of Dubai. Sheikha Latifa reiterated the importance of Art Dubai for the Emirate’s cultural sector.

Art Dubai is one of the first international art fairs to return in a physical format globally. Its new hybrid model sees a physical on-site presence alongside a digital experience, allowing engagement with both visitors and gallerists who could not attend physically.

She also stressed the importance of such events for the wider art industry as they continue to provide a platform of engagement and exchange between artists, galleries, patrons, buyers, and the public.

She further reflected on how the return of Art Dubai reflects the resilience and perseverance of the UAE’s cultural and creative sector and Dubai’s growing status as a regional and global hub for culture and creativity.

Art Dubai’s 14th edition places the highest priority on people’s safety, with comprehensive precautionary protocols put in place to enable the public and participants to engage with the event in a protected environment while also providing a truly enriching experience.