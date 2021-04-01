Britney Spears says she’s ’embarrassed’ in first comments addressing documentary

Britney Spears is addressing The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, March 30, the pop star took to social media to speak about the impact the FX documentary had on her life, writing, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!!”

She added that this is why she dances, particularly to the work of rocker Steven Tyler, explaining that moving to his songs make her “feel wild and human and alive.”

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!” the 39 year old continued. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

Additionally, Britney said she has not watched the entire documentary, adding, “but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

“I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!!” the mother of two said. “I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness !!!!”

This is the first time the singer has explicitly addressed the documentary and continued speculation about her conservatorship.

In February, Britney hinted that she’s aware of the public’s interest in her life, but carefully reminded fans that “no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Then, on March 1, the “Lucky” singer shared some insight into how she’s feeling lately, writing, “This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I’m working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it’s ok to cry !!!!”

While Britney’s comments are often vague, her father Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen statements on the matter are anything but. Thoreen recently stated that everything Jamie’s done as conservator has been in Britney’s “best interest.”

“Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award,” Thoreen explained to CNN. “Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

Moreover, Thoreen explained that the conservatorship can end at any time, but it all “depends on Britney” filing the petition.

Since then, Britney’s legal team has requested Jodi Montgomery be appointed permanent conservator of her person.

E! News reached out to Britney’s reps for comment at the time, but never heard back.