‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to return with a bang

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma’s much-loved television show is about to make a grand comeback. The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air sometime back after the host welcomed his second child – a baby boy earlier in February this year. The buzz is strong that soon Kapil Sharma’s show will be making a comeback with a fresh season. Several fan pages have shared the information on social media. Also, Kapil Sharma on March 25, 2021, shared a call-out announcement for all aspiring writers and actors who would like to participate in the show. However, no official word has been made by the makers or host on the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ yet rumours are strong that it will start telecast from May. Kapil Sharma went on paternity leave after being blessed with a second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with fans on social media.













