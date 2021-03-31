Promoted officers must ensure uniform implementation of law: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that the newly promoted officers should make equal implementation of law , observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to citizens their motto and goal. The police chief expressed these views while talking to the officers promoted to the posts of SSP at the Central Police Office here in Lahore after affixing new rank badges. During the ceremony, along with IG Punjab, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar and CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also promoted the officers to new posts and affixed badges on them. Talking at the ceremony, the IGP said that departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities. He further said that the role of supervisory officers is of paramount importance in maintaining the writ of state, eradication of crime and ensuring timely measures for the service of the citizens, hence the promoted officers should play the role of best team leaders in order to make full use of abilities of their subordinates, so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on priority basis. He further said that in order to transform the Punjab Police from a force to a service, special attention should be paid to public service and modern community policing, so that the rule of law and crime eradication process could be improved as per the guidelines of modern policing.













