Power supply suspended to Landi Kotal

Powerful wind storm on Wednesday took out a 132 KV line power supply tower here in Bagyari area of sub-division Jamrud, which suspended electricity supply to Landi Kotal. The Senior Division Officer (SDO)Shakirullah while confirming the incident said that last night heavy wind capsized the high tension pylon which resulted in a power supply cut to the whole sun-division of Landi Kotal.

He said that a team of the Water and Power Development Authority (wapda) had been dispatched to the area to resume the electricity, but noted that it will take time to restart the power supply.