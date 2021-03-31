Health card for Sindh people soon

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President and the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the balloon of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was now fully deflated, adding the government of Sindh had done nothing for the welfare of poor masses.

Haleem Adil Sheikh along with MPA Dua Bhutto, Imran Qureshi, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Ali Hingoro and other leaders visited Hyderabad, and different towns and areas of Sanghar district on Wednesday. Speaking to the media persons in Hyderabad and towns of Sanghar districts, Mr Shaikh said that the idea of Governor Rule was no solution to the issue. He said the change would come from the side of masses. He said that the PPP used the 18th amendment for its vested interests. He said a change would soon come to Sindh, adding now professional officers would be posted in Sindh.Haleem Adil said that the funds meant for the welfare of the masses of Sindh went to the pockets of the kings of the corruption mafia. He said this mafia had already devoured the budget of medicines, clean water and other public welfare schemes. He said drugs of Rs4.5billion were recovered from the possession of a police officer in Sindh. Mr Shailkh said in Sindh the governance system had totally collapsed. adding he alleged that people were being made homeless on pretext of the Supreme Court orders. He said that he would visit the whole Sindh. He claimed that he had no personal enmity with anyone, but he would continue to fight for the rights of poor people. He said in the constituency of Zardari even the snakebite vaccine was not available for poor people.

Haleem Adil said that recently he had met with the Prime Minister in Islamabad, who told him to go to the masses of Sindh with his message. He hoped that a big change would come in Sindh very soon . He said the issues of Sindh would be resolved through the federal government. He said during the coronavirus pandemic the federal government gave Rs60 billion to Sindh. He said that they would give health cards to the people of Sindh. He said that Imran Khan had said that the people of Sindh should not consider them as orphans. He said they would not leave Sindh on the mercy of thieves and ensure complete relief for them.

Mr Shaikh claimed that the opponents tried to waste his time in jails and litigation and tried to deprive him of the due facilities despite the fact he was the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly. He said today those opponents themselves were travelling 1500 kilometres to face the trails of the cases in the courts for their massive corrupt practices. He said the economic terrorists presented him (Haleem) as a terrorist. He said the corruption mafia would be made accountable for every penny they had looted mercilessly. He said he was fighting for the rights of the people of Sindh and the provincial government wanted to silence his voice.

He said after the Police Order 2019, the Sindh police had been converted into slaves of rulers. He said transfer and posting orders in police were made for hefty bribes. ” The black sheep in Sindh police are also involved in smuggling of Iranian oil and they are also patronizing the drug peddling mafia” he added and said the lands of the irrigation department were being encroached upon. He said the huts of poor people were being razed to the ground but illegal properties of elite class people on encroached lands were not even touched. He said he had got full support of the workers of PTI and he would continue his mission to serve the people of Sindh.