Laptops distributed among disabled medical students

LARKANA: As many as 17 laptops were distributed among the disabled students of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) here on Wednesday. The laptops were distributed in a ceremony presided over by the Dean of Community and Public Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, under the scheme of Higher Education Commission (HEC). Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Roshan Ali Shaikh, Director, Information Technology, Abdul Samad Bhatti, SMBBMU media coordinator and others also participated in the event. Out of these seventeen recipients four were girls. While addressing the participating students and doctors, Prof. Shaikh said that the world has become just like a little village, the current era is of modern technology and everything is being modernised. He said medical science is also developing fast, hence we all should introduce latest technologies for medical research works because this is not the era of copy paste. He said we will have to welcome new research works for which information technology will be instrumental. While advising the students, the Dean said in order to be recognized in the field of medical science, the students will have to convert their weaknesses into power.













