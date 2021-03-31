A full-scale emergency exercise 2021 was held at Sialkot International Airport to deal with an emergency situation such as a plane crash.

An emergency landing was made at Sialkot International Airport after the engine of a fake XYZ 621 plane coming from Dubai caught fire during the flight.

The fire brigade personnel of the airport led by Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Tariq Mahmood showed utmost promptness and responsibility.

In a few moments, the fire on the plane was extinguished and 31 passengers were safely evacuated.

During the mock exercise, three slightly injured and three seriously injured passengers were rushed to government hospitals in Sambrial and Sialkot. Three passengers also lost their lives in the accident.

The plane crashed in this mock exercise with 40 passengers and crew on board. The co-operation, which is held every two years under the Airport Emergency Plan, has been described by observers as highly effective, with airport staff and emergency departments. The cooperation of the Airport Security Force, FIA, Rescue 1122, and Edhi Ambulance Services and other departments during the test exercise was also excellent. Addressing the introductory ceremony held before the exercise, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmad expressed his determination that SIAL would not only provide complete security to all its passengers and airlines but also protect and assist them in case of any emergency. Aerodrome Safety Manager Sidra Minhas also gave a briefing on the exercise.