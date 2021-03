The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a major attempt of cocaine smuggling at Sialkot international airport and arrested an Ethiopian national accused with more than one KG cocaine in capsules hidden in his belly.

According to the officials, the accused was traveling to Sialkot international airport from Ethiopia with cocaine in capsules, weighing more than one KG hidden in his belly. The ANFarrested the accused Ejike and started Investigation, said the officials.