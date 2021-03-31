Baloch leader says dreams have come true because of CPEC

Baluch leader Ahmed Iqbal Baloch, who is chairman of Pakistan’s Visionary Group appreciated the closeness brought by CPEC and the Belt & Raod Initiative (BRI).

“The Chinese President Xi Jinping gave an excellent road map not only for China and Pakistan but also for the whole world. His idea establishes a good platform to the world regarding economy, trade, cultural exchanges, etc.,” Baloch praised the initiative put forward by Xi Jinping in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

Recording impression of his long association with China and the deep commitment of the Baluch people with the CPEC, Ahmed Iqbal said, he was very happy seeing that their Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to lead Pakistan into a powerful country and bring more development to Pakistan. In the coming days, he hoped China-Pakistan ties will definitely deepen because of more connectivity in various areas.

Some people have no idea that Gwadar, currently the shining pearl along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), didn’t belong to Pakistan until 1958. “There are so many people made efforts to bring Gwadar to Pakistan.

Seeing the speedy development of Gwadar, “my dream in the past that China one day becomes a prosperous and powerful country in the world has come true. Pakistan is also doing quite well,” Baloch told CEN with gratification and pride.

Visionary Group is doing business related to CPEC in a wide scope including media, social club, housing scheme, etc. Especially in the media area, VSH News TV under Visonary Group has produced many high-quality programs together with CEN like The Belt and Road: Face to Face and When in China. “When we talk about CPEC, there is a question of how we can bring more and more connectivity and make people become closer with each other. Good media definitely bring things in a proper direction. We are working with Chinese companies to show what development is actually going on in Pakistan through CPEC,” he said.