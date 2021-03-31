Pakistan to receive second batch of Sinopharm vaccine today

Pakistan is likely to receive the second batch of purchased coronavirus vaccine, Sinopharm, on Wednesday (today).

The second consignment of the Chinese vaccine will consist of half a million doses and will reach Islamabad through a special flight from China. So far, four consignments of the Sinopharm vaccine have reached Pakistan.

According to the sources, next batch will reach Pakistan on 1st April. Pakistan agreed to purchase 5 million doses of the vacccine from China.

China earlier gifted 15 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.

On the other hand, NCOC head Asad Umar said that Pakistan will also receive CanSino vaccine in bulk by mid-April. Where as the first batch of CanSino was expected to reach Pakistan yesterday.

After getting the vaccine in bulk the last phase of its production will be done in Pakistan. Umar said that “The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained”.

It is pertinent to note that vaccination drive for senior citizens has already been started in Pakistan. NCOC chief, earlier said that vaccination for people above 50 will start on 30th March.

Umar encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, also reminding those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun.