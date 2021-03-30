UN report explores how cities can reduce impact of future pandemics

A new report on pandemics and cities from UN-Habitat, points the way to how hard-hit urban centres can reduce the impact of future outbreaks and become more equitable, healthy and environmentally friendly.

‘Cities and Pandemics: Towards a more just, green and healthy future’, launched on Tuesday, describes how urban areas have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 crisis.

“95 percent of all cases” were recorded in cities in the first months of the pandemic, Maimunah Mohammad Sharif, UN-Habitat Executive Director, said.

“Throughout this pandemic, it has been up to local governments and communities to move quickly and decisively to stop the spread of Covid-19 and ensure an effective response,” Sharif added.

Despite these pressures, many local governments and community leaders responded quickly and effectively to prevent the spread of the pandemic and mitigate its effects.

The UN-Habitat report recommends actions for a sustainable recovery based on evidence from more than 1,700 cities.

It found that patterns of inequality, due to a lack of access to basic services, poverty and overcrowded living conditions, have been key destabilising factors in increasing the scale and impact of Covid-19.

According to the text, urban leaders and planners must rethink how people move through and in cities, using lessons learned from the last year of Covid-19. This includes an increased focus at the local level on planning neighbourhoods and communities that are multi-functional and inclusive.

The report explores how well-planned cities combining residential and commercial with public spaces, along with affordable housing, can improve public health, the local economy and the environment.

The report outlines how a new normal can emerge in “where health, housing and security are prioritised for the most vulnerable, not only out of social necessity, but also from a profound commitment to human rights for all.” This requires governments to focus on policies to protect land rights, improve access to water, sanitation, public transport, electricity, health and education facilities and ensure inclusive digital connectivity.

The report recommends strengthening access to municipal finance to enable city leaders to build a new urban economy that reduces disaster risk as well as addressing climate change by developing nature-based solutions and investing in sustainable infrastructure to enable low carbon transport.

The report makes it clear that the way urban environments recover from the pandemic, will have a major impact on the global effort to achieve a sustainable future for all – in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.