Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from April

Prices of petroleum products may go down by Rs 2.50 from April 1 as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the regulator has recommended to cut petrol price by Rs1.50 per litre besides Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel. However, prices of petroleum products may remain unchanged if the government decides to increase the levy.

Currently, the levy on petrol is Rs11.23 per litre and Rs12.74 per litre on diesel. However, the prime minister will make the final decision about the prices of petroleum products.

On March 15, the federal government had decided against raising the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the country, rejecting a summary forwarded by the OGRA recommending an increase in the prices. The petrol and high-speed diesel prices were kept unchanged at Rs 111.90 per litre and Rs 116.8 per litre respectively.