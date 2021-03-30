COAS & China’s envoy discuss CPEC, Regional Security

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday met China’s ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rongm, who called on the chief at the GHQ Rawalpindi, where both parties exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Ambassador of China to Pakistan during the meeting, discussed “matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC, and regional security.”

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process,” the ISPR said. The army chief also thanked the ambassador for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China, the military’s media wing added.

Separately, the army chief also met the Ambassador of EU to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm.

General Bajwa and the envoys discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the EU and Canada.

“[Gen Bajwa] said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, particularly the Afghan peace process. “All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels,” said ISPR.