SHC seeks reply from govt, NCOC on Covid vaccine price, distribution

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government and others over the expensive price and unjust distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. The high court has also issued notices to the Ministry of Health and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and summoned reply on April 06. A petition filed in the high court while challenging the price fixed for Covid-19 vaccine, contended that providing basic healthcare is the responsibility of the government. “The price fixed for the vaccine, has been away from the access of the poor masses and an excess with people,” according to the petition. “There are complaints about unjust distribution of the corona vaccine.” The petitioner pleaded to the court for assured availability and just distribution and supply of the vaccine. The federal cabinet recently approved a summary regarding prices of Covid-19 vaccines- Chinese and Russian doses- to be imported by the private sector after a recommendation from the health ministry following approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. The health ministry had recommended the price of two anti-COVID jabs of the Russian vaccine be set at Rs8,449. The packet containing four doses of the vaccine is set at Rs 16,560 while 10 and 20 doses would be available at Rs40,555 and Rs81,110 respectively after approval from the federal cabinet. On the other hand, the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine from China would cost Rs4,225.













