Sugar, flour investigations to be brought to logical conclusion: NAB Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the NAB has solid evidence of big fish's money laundering of billions of rupees and sugar and flour scams investigations would be taken to logical conclusion. In a statement, he said that Quaid -e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation in his Address to the Constituent Assembly had identified bribery and nepotism as the main curse. He said that there is a difference between white collar crime and street crimes. NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases. NAB has so far deposited Rs. 714 billion since its inception which is being termed as a great achievement. NAB has constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of monetary and land revenue department. NAB officers are working with dedication and commitment as per law. NAB is on the right track due to commitment of its officials.














