Punjab eyes 5m MT wheat purchase as drive starts tomorrow: Aleem

Punjab Senior Minister for Food, Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that the target of wheat procurement drive is fixed at 3.5 to 5 million metric tons and the province-wise wheat procurement drive will start from April 01 (tomorrow). In a statement, Khan said that the process of transparent distribution of gunny bags to the farmers has also been started while the food department has also completed its preparations at wheat procurement centres. He said that necessary steps including anti-corona SOPs will be ensured at the wheat procurement centres and maximum facilities will be provided to the farmers. “No queue, no wait” policy will be followed for the supply of gunny bags to the farmers at the procurement centres, he added. Khan said that after an increase of Rs400 in the official price of wheat, now the crop will be purchased at Rs1800 per 40-kg which is, indeed, a good piece of news for the farmers. This year farmers have, again, been exempted from the compulsion of “fard” and other land-related documents for the purchase of gunny bags, he said, adding that farmers will get it in abundance based on “first-come, first-served.”













