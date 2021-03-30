Man tortures wife to death near Sujawal

A man allegedly tortured his wife to death in the Hawaii Ado area of district Sujawal in the late hours of Monday.

After the incident was reported, the police reached the are and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Sujawal for post-mortem.

As per the details, the deceased Amiran, 18 had marks of torture on the body and died owing to the severity of wounds.

The parents of the victim accused her husband- Juman of brutally torturing her to death. They told local reporters that their daughter was living in misery from the very first day of her married life, adding that the couple had married two months ago.

Talking to the media, the Father of the deceased victim said that the husband of her daughter, after beating her ruthlessly escaped, leaving her in a dazed-state due to which she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to the sources, the husband who is still at large was suffering from mental illness. The first information report of the incident was yet to be registered.