Judicial complex project approval in the offing, IHC told

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) is likely to approve the Islamabad judicial complex project at an estimated cost of Rs6.8 billion today (Wednesday).

Appearing before a single-member bench of the Islamabad High Court’s Chief Justice Athar Minallah in a case relating to shifting District Courts from Ayub Market to allocated place, the federal law secretary apprised that the government has decided to construct the much awaited eight-storey judicial complex in sector G-11 of the capital.

Since its establishment, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) failed to allocate space for district courts in its master plan that resulted to get the district judiciary operation under makeshift arrangements. Lawyers also constructed their chambers temporarily in the commercial centre of Sector F-8 known as Ayub Market since 1980, TLTP has learnt.

It is worth mentioning that during an untoward incident on February 08, a group of enraged lawyers attacked Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice’s chamber in retaliation for CDA as the Authority demolished a number of chambers which were constructed near District & Session Judge Islamabad office. Besides, the CDA also demolished buildings of three courts which were constructed with huge spending of money from national kitty under makeshift arrangements.

Consequently, criminal and contempt proceedings were initiated against lawyers involved in the happening. Allegedly, temporary arrangements by the federal government for district courts and long-awaited construction of the judicial complex for district judiciary ignited this fire.

Since February 08, Islamabad Bar Association called a strike which has continued till this day. Protest by lawyers’ organizations is causing a serious deadlock and trouble to the litigants and public at large.

During the course of proceedings pertaining to this very issue on Tuesday in the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the government has moved a plan for construction of the judicial complex and gave assurance to the Chief Justice that the judicial complex project has now been set on speedy track.

The secretary law undertook that as many as 91 courts will be constructed in G-11 with an estimated cost of Rs6.8 billion saying the Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will get the approval of the fund in this regard on March 31.

The secretary law further submitted that after formal approval of the fund from the federal cabinet during its meeting on April 01. To which the Chief Justice asked secretary law to submit a copy of approval of the project summary from cabinet in the Court.

The secretary law further informed the court that existing Tribunals in Sector G-11 will be shifted to a rented premise saying all the paperwork has been finalized to construct a facilitation center for litigants near the proposed judicial complex. Later, issuing directives to the concerned authorities for speedy work in the matter for the benefit of the public at large the chief justice adjourned the hearing.