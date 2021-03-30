Swat River beautification plan reviewed

Malakand Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam, here on Thursday presided a high-level meeting aimed at reviewing the progress on the Swat River beautification plan. The meeting that took place at commissioner office in Saidu Sharif, Swat, was also attended by Secretary Minerals Department, Nazar Shah, Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Ahmed Ali Khan, Swat Deputy Commissioner (DC), Juniad Khan and several other departmental heads working under the jurisdiction of the office of Commissioner Malakand division. The meeting issued instructions related to the restoration of natural beauty of the Swat River. Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Industries of Mines and Minerals, Irrigation and district administration officials briefed the participants of the meeting on the elimination of encroachments on either side of the Swat River and the prevention of waste dumping, illegal mining and industrial effluents and other environmental aspects. The commissioner issued instructions to address the challenges that the Swat River has been facing for the last couple of years. He urged departments and district administrations to stop all illegal activities that could disturb the river’s natural flow and beauty. Commissioner Malakand Division said that any such move and business endeavor should be discouraged as they endanger the environment, biodiversity and natural beauty of the Swat River and other scenic spots in other districts of the Malakand division. He issued special instructions to the EPA in this regard and said that no developmental, industrial and business activity should be allowed in the districts without environmental protection permits. “The protection of the environment and biodiversity is a shared responsibility of all of us,” he said. The meeting also discussed the proposed Marble City project for Buner District and considered aspects related to its environmental protection.













