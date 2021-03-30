Shortage of beds for Corona patients in hospitals: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the public to take coronavirus seriously because negligence in following Corona SOPs will result in a rapid surge of Covid 19 cases. The public must follow the SOPs to protect themselves and others from Coronavirus. He was talking to the delegation of the Young Consultant Association of Pakistan led by Dr Hamid Butt and Dr Zulqarnain Butt at Governor’s House Lahore. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that if the public does not take Coronavirus seriously, the government will have to take more strict measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus. He lamented that the public is not taking Coronavirus seriously despite repeated warnings by the government. “We cannot afford to impose a complete lockdown in the country so the public should abide by the SOPs as the third wave of Coronavirus is deadlier than the first and second wave.” He said that with the spike in corona cases, the burden on the hospitals is increasing and there is shortage of beds for Corona patients in hospitals. While lauding doctors and paramedics role he said, “Our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff are our heroes as they are risking their own lives to save the lives of others. They are fighting Coronavirus on the frontline and the whole nation salutes them for their incredible selfless services.”

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the public to refrain from unnecessary meetings and travel and stay at home as much as possible because Coronavirus spread rapidly from person to person in overcrowded places. He said that it is the civic responsibility of each one of us to wear masks and observe physical distancing because no one is safe until everyone is.

Governor Punjab wished speedy and full recovery of all the people affected by Coronavirus including the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak and said that the battle against Coronavirus can only be won by taking precautions and observing the SOPs.