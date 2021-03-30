NEPRA hearings into FCA, quarterly adjustments completes

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday completed public hearings into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February and quarterly adjustments for 1st and 2nd quarters of the current fiscal year 2020-21.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi presided over the hearing. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought a 65 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for February under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism (FCA) for X-WAPDA DISCOs and around 91 paisa on account of variation in the power purchase price for the 1st and 2nd quarters of the fiscal year 2020-21.

The CPPA said that the actual fuel charges remained Rs4.7987 per Kwh against reference fuel charges of Rs4.1414 per kWh. The CPPA said that 27.93 percent electricity was generated from hydel, 26.14 percent from coal, 1.06 percent from RFO, 12.45 percent from gas, 17.46 percent from RLNG,10.88 percent from nuclear, and 1.35 percent from wind during the said period. A total of 6.996.37 GWh energy costing Rs33.573 billion was delivered to the DISCOs during February.

The chairman said that the authority would decide after examining the CPPA data. The raise would have Rs4.59 billion financial implication and would be recovered in the billing of April.