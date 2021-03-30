Aijaz Aslam goes down memory lane with Vaneeza

Aijaz Aslam has been serving the Pakistani entertainment industry for close to three decades now and seems to have quite the arsenal of memories from his time in the industry.

The actor, who made his television debut in 1993, was also once a model and shared a throwback from way back when he would rub shoulders with supermodels like Vaneeza Ahmad and Sunita Marshall in their modelling heydays!

Aijaz took to Instagram to share one such memory with the caption, “Throwback pics with Vaneeza Ahmad and Sunita Marshall Early days of my modelling career.”

Aijaz took to Instagram to share one such memory with the caption, ‘Throwback pics with Vaneeza Ahmad and Sunita Marshall… Early days of my modelling career’

The nostalgic post also reminisced on the ‘simple’ and ‘organic’ days of the bygone era. The Mai Aur Tum star also thanked veteran photographer Arshad Tareen in his caption. “Thank you Arshad Tareen for sending me these lovely pics Your photography skills were absolutely amazing always.”

Vaneeza, lovingly known as Vinny, was also pleasantly surprised by the images, commenting, “Thank you for sharing, pls do share the rest of the shoot too. Kya yaad dila diya dost”

Aijaz is now 50-years-old and has had a fruitful Tv career since his 1993 debut, while Vaneeza also transitioned from modelling to acting. Sunita, however, still rules the runway every now and then.