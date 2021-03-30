Patriotic movies are need of the hour: Sanam Saeed

Actress and model Sanam Saeed has said that films based on the theme of patriotism are the need of the hour.

She also stressed that cinemas have to be reopened as soon as possible.

According to media reports, the actress said that despite the problems and economic loss faced by the showbiz industry due to coronavirus, it was a monumental challenge for the artists to continue their engagements. She said that cooperation with the film and TV industry at the government level has raised the spirits of not only artists but also filmmakers.

Sanam Saeed further said that films based on the theme of patriotism are the need of the hour. She said that cinemas should be reopened as soon as possible and immediate steps should be taken to ensure this at the government level, otherwise making films would become meaningless. The focus should be on producing international quality productions and eliminating traditional films.