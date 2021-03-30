Production team of ‘Dirilus: Ertugrul’ to visit Pakistan after Eid

The team of Turkish famous drama Ertugrul Ghazi will arrive in Pakistan after Eid on the invitation of National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for production of joint venture. According to details, Asad Qaiser had visited Turkey to attend the 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on “Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Regional Connectivity” in Antalya. During his visit, the speaker met producer of Ertugrul Ghazi and Kurlus Osman, Mehmet Bozdag and agreed to Pakistan-Turkey’s joint venture for the production of a new drama. Sources told that the team will also have meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.













