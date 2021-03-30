Pakistan to receive first batch of CanSino vaccine today: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development and the head of NCOC, Asad Umar announced that Pakistan will be receiving the first batch of CanSino vaccine today.

Taking it to twitter the minister said “First batch of cansino vaccine procured being recieved today. This is the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase 3 trials, which was the first time ever that Pakistan had done so for any vaccine.”

Asad Umar said that Pakistan participated in the CanSino vaccine trials which was the first for Pakistan. He further said that Pakistan will get the vaccine in bulk soon.

We will be getting bulk vaccine by mid april from cansino from which 3 million vaccine doses can be made. The bulk vaccine recieved will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 30, 2021

After getting the vaccine in bulk the last phase of its production will be done in Pakistan. Umar said that “The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained”.

It is pertinent to note that vaccination drive for senior citizens has already been started in Pakistan. NCOC chief, earlier said that vaccination for people above 50 will start on 30th March.

Umar encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, also reminding those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun.