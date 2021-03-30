Major cabinet reshuffle likely to be announced by PM today

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is likely to announce some major changes in the federal cabinet reshuffle today (Tuesday).

In the reshuffling, ministers of Information, Energy, Aviation and Economic Affairs are expected to be changed.

According to the details, it is highly likely that new members will be the part of the new cabinet after current ministers are replaced. The official decisions will be announced today in the evening.

Sources claim that Khusro Bakhtiar is highly likely to lose his position as Minister for Economic Affairs. Whereas Shibli Faraz will take charge of Ministry of Petroleum and Aviation. On the other hand Fawad Chaudhry is expected to be the new Information or Interior minister, according to sources.

There are reports that Fawad Chaudhry wants additional charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology along with the Ministry of Information, while Farrukh Habib is likely to be made a Minister of State.

Shehryar Afridi is also likely to be the part of cabinet reshuffle. His current position as Chairman Kashmir Committee is expected to be taken by Fakhar Imam.

The ministry of energy and petroleum is also likely to be taken back from Omar Ayub Khan.

Information and broadcasting ministry is expected to be divided into two entities where there will be a Special Assistant to the PM on Broadcasting while Information will have a Minister of State.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the post of finance minister, due to ineffective performance. Following the removal of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar was given additional charge of the finance ministry.

Hammad Azhar said that he was honored to be entrusted with the new position. “With hard work & integrity, we will InshAllah build Naya Pakistan under leadership of Imran Khan”, he added.

I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister. Pakistan's economy has made significant gains towards stabilisation since 2018. We shall continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum. 1/2 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 29, 2021

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked his special assistant on petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down as well.