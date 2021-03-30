SSGC replaces 315,290 faulty meters to bring down UFG ratio

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has replaced around 315,290 faulty meters during the last fiscal year in a bid to bring down the ratio of Unaccounted for Gas (UFG), a key factor affecting its financial health and growth. Besides, the SSGC Measurement Department replaced and tested 1,244 industrial meters against the target of 1,560 meters. “Similarly, during 2019-20, around 3,000 industrial meters have been field proved at the site for ensuring the accuracy of installed measurement instruments and equipment. These meters were tested at the Meter Testing Lab,” according to an official report available with APP. The company’s vigilant teams detected around 228,755 theft cases in domestic, industrial and commercial sectors, including unregistered consumers. Besides, it carried out 74 network segmentation jobs, rehabilitated 143 kilometres of damaged pipelines, undertook 16,061underground and 993,950 overhead gas leaking surveys to prevent line losses.













