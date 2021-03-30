Nepal calls for direct flights to promote trade with Pakistan

Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari has stressed that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) should explore the possibility of starting direct flights between Islamabad and Kathmandu that would help in promoting two-way trade between the two countries. Both the countries enjoy cordial relationships and with resumption of flights this will further strengthen the close trade ties between the two countries.

The ambassador made these remarks during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday. RCCI President, Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik and members of the executive committee were also present on the occasion.

He said that trade promotion exchange of delegation would help both countries to improve the bilateral trade ties. He said that Pakistan and Nepal have great scope to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector as both countries possess the highest peaks in the world.

Both countries are important members of SAARC and stressed that Pakistani business community should visit Nepal while he would also try to bring a delegation of Nepalese businessmen to Pakistan for promoting business linkages between both countries.

Speaking at the occasion, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza gave a short summary on RCCI current and ongoing programs. Tourism, Pharmaceutical and IT are key sectors where possible joint ventures can be made.

Pakistan and Nepal should focus on developing strong business linkages between their private sectors in order to explore all untapped areas of bilateral trade and economic relations as the current volume of trade was far less than the actual potential of both countries. He informed that RCCI has been organizing a Made in Pakistan exhibition in Nepal and expressed hope that once we get out of COVID-19 we will resume the expo.