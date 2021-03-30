SBP guides banks on concessionary tax rates for sugar import

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday issued guidelines for banks to process application for import of raw sugar at concessionary tax rates. The SBP said that the government had allowed 300,000 metric tons of raw sugar to be imported by sugar millers at reduced withholding tax rate. The central bank further said that the Ministry of Commerce has issued a public notice in this regard. To comply with the public notice, the banks should process the requests of the sugar mills for import of raw sugar under the aforementioned Public Notice subject to the following: Import may be allowed to sugar mills which have been issued quota by the Ministry of Commerce under the aforementioned public notice. The SBP said that banks shall submit consolidated data of LCs issued and advance payments made, against issued quotas, to Foreign Exchange Operations Department, SBP BSC, Head Office, Karachi on a daily basis. The SBP further directed that banks shall ensure compliance with all other terms & conditions of the Public Notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce and bring the above instructions to the knowledge of all their constituents for meticulous compliance.













