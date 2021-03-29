LHC asks NAB to submit reply on Shehbaz’s bail plea by April 13

A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a detailed response from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by April 13 over the post-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case.

As the proceedings began, the bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar sought para-wise comments from the bureau over the plea, put forth on medical grounds and hardship.

The petitioner maintained in his plea that he has been in NAB’s custody for a long time, but the bureau has miserably failed to collect “an iota of evidence of corruption, corrupt practice, kickback, commission, misuse or abuse of public office for personal gain throughout his career, notwithstanding the thorough and protracted probe with brute state apparatus, resources and infrastructure at its disposal.”

Shehbaz contended that he is 70 years old, suffering from multiple diseases, including cancer, but that the conduct of the jail authorities and health department has been callous and inhuman as unnecessary and unjustifiable delays were caused in making the requisite arrangements, which deteriorated and affected his health.

With respect to battling cancer and other ailments at this juncture of age, the petitioner added, “The detention may prove to be hazardous to his life or cause irreversible and irreparable harm to his health.” Hence, he maintained that he was entitled to a bail at the anvil of fundamental right of life and liberty.

The PML-N leader implored that he has been behind bars since September 28, 2020, adding that the trial is still at an initial stage.

He noted that as many as 110 prosecution witnesses were cited in the calendar, whereas the references comprised hefty and voluminous records, spanning 58 volumes.

He highlighted that as per the report submitted by the trial court before the top court in the bail matter of the co-accused, it would require at least 10 to 12 months for the trial’s conclusion with full cooperation by the prosecution and representation of the 10 persons accused through their counsels.

The progress in the trial, Shehbaz added, is minimal as the case is still at the stage of recording testimonies of prosecution witnesses, not with standing that there was no fault on part of the petitioner in the peculiar circumstances and the case of the petitioner had become a case of hardship. Subsequently, he prayed to the court that he be granted post-arrest bail, at which the court sought the bureau’s response.