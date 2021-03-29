SC seeks forensic audit report over litigation pendency of SNGPL

Expressing dismay over lacklustre performance of the people at helm of affairs at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) who sanctioned exorbitant fees to private lawyers despite having full-fledged legal department, the Supreme Court directed the federal secretary energy & power division to submit a comprehensive report after conducting forensic audit of pending litigation of the company.

Taking up the SNGPL appeal against Swat Bench of the Peshawar High Court verdict that reinstated services of a meter reader of the company some 23 years ago, a two-member bench of the top court’s Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan found that an Advocate on Record was not present in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the legal team of the company never appeared before the court due to lack of interest whereas managing director of the SNGPL Ali Javaid Hamdani found absolutely blank about the facts of the case.