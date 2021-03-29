Civil courts lack jurisdiction over civil servants job issues: SHC

While dismissing a plea seeking remedy against suspension from service, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ruled that civil courts have no jurisdiction to entertain issues relating to transfer, posting, absorption, seniority and eligibility to promotion of civil servants. A deputy director of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has invoked the jurisdiction of the SHC claiming that director general of the Authority has made him office on special duty without any rhyme and reason as no show cause was served to him. The petitioner also alleged that the director general of the Authority failed to provide a personal hearing to him claiming the under constitutional provision. The petitioner also informed that he has been denied his due salary during the suspension period terming the act as violation of his constitutional rights. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel on Monday in the matter, a Division Bench of the Justices Irfan Saadat Khan and Adnanul Karim Memon said the Supreme Court has ruled in various judgments that provisions of the Service Tribunal Act provides that the Tribunal shall have exclusive jurisdiction in respect of matters relating to the terms and conditions of service of Civil Servants, including the disciplinary matters.













