Shabbir wins 10th Rashid D Habib Golf 2021

The final round of Bank Al Habib’s 10th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2021 was played at Karachi Golf Club today.

Pakistan’s Ace Golfer Shabbir Iqbal topped the leaderboard with 275-13 under par. Ahmed Baig is the first runner up with 178-10 under par. Muhammad Ashfaq captured third position with 280-8 under par. They were paid PKR703,500, PKR454,930 and 281,400 respectively as their share out of the total prize money of PKR7.9 million.

Winner for the last two consecutive years- Matloob Ahmed tied 5th position with Taimoor Khan and scored 283-5 under par. They individually bagged PKR 185,255 as prize money.

Tahir Naseem and Irfan Mehmood tied the senior professional category title with score of 144. Iftikhar Ahmed captured third position and scored 145.

Abdul Wadood won the Junior Professional category with 147-3 and was paid PKR47,500 as prize money. Muhammad Saqib is holding second position and claimed PKR37500. Akash scored 153-3 to win PKR30,000 and third position.

Chief Guest at the occasion Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi (SI-M) appreciated efforts of Bank Al Habib and Abbas family in the promotion of Golf in Pakistan. Admiral Niazi distributed prizes among the winners.

Bank Al Habib’s Managing Director- Abbas D Habib thanked the Pakistan Golf Federation, Karachi Golf Club and Golfers in making this tournament a success.

Tournament Winner Shabbir Iqbal said, “I played my best and Allah AlMighty rewarded me. I am thankful to Bank Al Habib for their utmost cooperation with Golf and Golfers in our country.”

The 1300cc Toyota car remained unclaimed that was reserved as prize for the golfer achieving hole-in-one.